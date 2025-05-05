© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions

Meta's AI chatbot wants to be your friend

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 5, 2025 at 9:46 AM MDT

Artificial intelligence companies have pitched their chatbots as digital assistants. Now, some of them are angling to be your friends.

Meta’s AI chatbot got an update last week designed to give users a more social experience, but chatbots have a long way to go before they can address the nation’s loneliness crisis.

Here & Now‘s Tiziana Dearing speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.