© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, April 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 25, 2025 at 5:14 AM MDT

Eastside Elementary Shool’s fifth grade class recently got a peek at a potential future career. The Cody Enterprise reports the students visited Cody Regional Health to see the da Vinci Surgical System in action. In disposable sterile suits, they got to watch RN Kristi Jensen use the robot’s mechanical arms to stitch up a small paper “patient.” Middle and high school students have been regularly visiting the hospital, but this is only the second year for the elementary students.

Johnson Junior High’s cheer team recently won a national competition. WyoSports reports the Firebirds got a deduction on the first day of the Redline Championships’ Super Nationals for something that was too advanced for their category, so they changed their routine that night. The next day, the Cheyenne team performed the new pyramid perfectly and walked away with a national title and landed just shy of earning grand champion for the entire middle school division.

The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and City of Cheyenne have been honored with a national planning award. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports it was given by the American Planning Association’s Small Town and Rural Planning Division. The award underscores the DDA’s commitment to continuing to make progress on key downtown projects.

And, according to RV storage marketplace Storage.com, the Jim Moss Arena Campground in Fremont County is the 9th best campground in the country.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel