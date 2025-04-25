Around Wyoming, Friday, April 25

Eastside Elementary Shool’s fifth grade class recently got a peek at a potential future career. The Cody Enterprise reports the students visited Cody Regional Health to see the da Vinci Surgical System in action. In disposable sterile suits, they got to watch RN Kristi Jensen use the robot’s mechanical arms to stitch up a small paper “patient.” Middle and high school students have been regularly visiting the hospital, but this is only the second year for the elementary students.

Johnson Junior High’s cheer team recently won a national competition. WyoSports reports the Firebirds got a deduction on the first day of the Redline Championships’ Super Nationals for something that was too advanced for their category, so they changed their routine that night. The next day, the Cheyenne team performed the new pyramid perfectly and walked away with a national title and landed just shy of earning grand champion for the entire middle school division.

The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority (DDA) and City of Cheyenne have been honored with a national planning award. The Wyoming Tribune-Eagle reports it was given by the American Planning Association’s Small Town and Rural Planning Division. The award underscores the DDA’s commitment to continuing to make progress on key downtown projects.

And, according to RV storage marketplace Storage.com, the Jim Moss Arena Campground in Fremont County is the 9th best campground in the country.