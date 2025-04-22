© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, April 22

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 22, 2025 at 6:35 AM MDT

A University of Wyoming Cowgirl golfer has made program history. Freshman Lucia Morelli finished the Bobcat Desert Classic tournament with 211 points, which is five under par. With that score, she matched the record held by former Cowgirl Gabrielle Gibson.

A Worland High School senior has also inked his name in the books. Northern Wyoming News reports Trajn Swalstad finished first in the 3200-meter run at a recent track meet. He clocked in at 9:42.10, breaking a 42-year-old school record by about a second.

The Albany County Historical Society took part in a nationwide event launching celebrations for America’s 250th birthday. On Friday, the society invited homes, businesses, and government offices to place two lights in their windows overnight to symbolize the two lanterns hung in the church steeple the night of Paul Revere’s ride. Several other historical societies around the state also took part. Wyoming Public Media will be celebrating America’s 250th. Keep an eye on our website for more information and educational programming.

And, for the second consecutive year, Cody has been named one of the Best Small Towns in the West by readers of “USA Today.”
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

