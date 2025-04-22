Around Wyoming, Tuesday, April 22

A University of Wyoming Cowgirl golfer has made program history. Freshman Lucia Morelli finished the Bobcat Desert Classic tournament with 211 points, which is five under par. With that score, she matched the record held by former Cowgirl Gabrielle Gibson.

A Worland High School senior has also inked his name in the books. Northern Wyoming News reports Trajn Swalstad finished first in the 3200-meter run at a recent track meet. He clocked in at 9:42.10, breaking a 42-year-old school record by about a second.

The Albany County Historical Society took part in a nationwide event launching celebrations for America’s 250th birthday. On Friday, the society invited homes, businesses, and government offices to place two lights in their windows overnight to symbolize the two lanterns hung in the church steeple the night of Paul Revere’s ride. Several other historical societies around the state also took part. Wyoming Public Media will be celebrating America’s 250th. Keep an eye on our website for more information and educational programming.

And, for the second consecutive year, Cody has been named one of the Best Small Towns in the West by readers of “USA Today.”