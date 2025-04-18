© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, April 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 18, 2025 at 6:28 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 13, 1892, federal troops intervened to end the Johnson County War. On April 14, 1898, 1,000 trees were brought to Casper from Nebraska for planting. On April 14, 1902, a young James Cash Penney and two partners opened a new Golden Rule store in Kemmerer. It was the foundation of what would become the JCPenney Company. On April 15, 1868, Atlantic City was founded by Col. Charles W. Tozer, Charles Collins, and H.A. Thompson. On April 15, 1890, an anti-gambling ordinance was passed by the Laramie city council. On April 18, 1895, E.T. Payton launched his second newspaper, the “Big Horn River Pilot,” in Thermopolis. He had already owned Cheyenne’s “Big Horn Basin Savior,” but it only ran for a few months. On April 18, 1945, a Torrington man gave 1,000 silkworms to the school. On April 18, 1947, a University of Wyoming survey found that 81 log buildings were still being used as schools the year prior.
