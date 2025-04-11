Around Wyoming, Friday, April 11

A Burlington woman has hit her goal of visiting every continent. The Basin Republican Rustler reports that as a teacher, Julie Michaels would do all of her traveling in the summer. But our summer is Antarctica’s winter, so she was never able to cross it off her list. But, she retired last year and booked a trip to the bottom of the Earth. Her next big plan is a road trip of the contiguous United States with her great-granddaughter.

Six Powell students got to help set the school lunch menu. The Powell Tribune reports the first ever PantherChef Champion Series Cook Off helped kids learn more about nutrition. Sam Horton won the elementary category with his Trinity Stir Fry, Sonia Layland won middle school with her Meatball Madness Sub Sandwich, and Fae McNair took high school with her Winger’s Sticky Fingers. The winning meals will join the school lunch rotation next school year.

Three Sheridan High Schoolers are heading to Missouri for a national creative problem solving competition. The Sheridan Press reports Mylee Adamson-Fallis, Aspasia Hamilton-Kapptie, and Aspen Weber will represent Wyoming at the Destination Imagination Global Finals.

And, according to Rare Carat, Wyomingites are the second most interested in diamonds in the country.