© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, April 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 11, 2025 at 6:43 AM MDT

A Burlington woman has hit her goal of visiting every continent. The Basin Republican Rustler reports that as a teacher, Julie Michaels would do all of her traveling in the summer. But our summer is Antarctica’s winter, so she was never able to cross it off her list. But, she retired last year and booked a trip to the bottom of the Earth. Her next big plan is a road trip of the contiguous United States with her great-granddaughter.

Six Powell students got to help set the school lunch menu. The Powell Tribune reports the first ever PantherChef Champion Series Cook Off helped kids learn more about nutrition. Sam Horton won the elementary category with his Trinity Stir Fry, Sonia Layland won middle school with her Meatball Madness Sub Sandwich, and Fae McNair took high school with her Winger’s Sticky Fingers. The winning meals will join the school lunch rotation next school year.

Three Sheridan High Schoolers are heading to Missouri for a national creative problem solving competition. The Sheridan Press reports Mylee Adamson-Fallis, Aspasia Hamilton-Kapptie, and Aspen Weber will represent Wyoming at the Destination Imagination Global Finals.

And, according to Rare Carat, Wyomingites are the second most interested in diamonds in the country.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.