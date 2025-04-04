Around Wyoming, Friday, April 4

A group of CY Middle Schoolers in Casper have made it to the finals of a national competition. The Casper Star-Tribune reports they built and programmed a robot for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition. The robot interacts with students and gives them a mental boost. The school is already guaranteed $50,000 for Samsung technology and supplies. If CY is named one of the three winners, it will be awarded $100,000.

A mule deer in Sheridan is a little more comfortable thanks to Wyoming Game and Fish. The Sheridan Press reports the doe was reported by several concerned citizens as she was seen walking around with a large plastic lid around her neck. As the deer was uninjured and able to eat and move around, the department waited to see if the lid would come off on its own. It didn’t, so they immobilized her, removed the lid and checked her vitals, then let her move off on her own, lid-free.

Eatons’ Ranch in Sheridan County has been named the number one best dude ranch in the nation in the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

And, according to EDGE Fall Protection, LLC, Wyoming has the highest percentage of difficult hiking trails in the country.