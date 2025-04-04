© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, April 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 4, 2025 at 6:24 AM MDT

A group of CY Middle Schoolers in Casper have made it to the finals of a national competition. The Casper Star-Tribune reports they built and programmed a robot for the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow competition. The robot interacts with students and gives them a mental boost. The school is already guaranteed $50,000 for Samsung technology and supplies. If CY is named one of the three winners, it will be awarded $100,000.

A mule deer in Sheridan is a little more comfortable thanks to Wyoming Game and Fish. The Sheridan Press reports the doe was reported by several concerned citizens as she was seen walking around with a large plastic lid around her neck. As the deer was uninjured and able to eat and move around, the department waited to see if the lid would come off on its own. It didn’t, so they immobilized her, removed the lid and checked her vitals, then let her move off on her own, lid-free.

Eatons’ Ranch in Sheridan County has been named the number one best dude ranch in the nation in the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

And, according to EDGE Fall Protection, LLC, Wyoming has the highest percentage of difficult hiking trails in the country.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.