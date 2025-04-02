Around Wyoming, Wednesday April 2

A Western Wyoming Community College student is sleeping a little easier now that she has a four legged companion. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Elena Barrera was paired with the black lab Storm to be her diabetes alert dog. Barrera has waited two years for this match, which will help her monitor drops in her blood sugar. She says the alerts as she’s sleeping will be especially helpful for her, as she has trouble hearing and wouldn’t be alerted by a traditional blood sugar alarm. The community helped Barrera raise money for Storm over the past two years.

Speaking of dogs, a Jackson photographer recently had a “three dog day” in Yellowstone. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Kathryn Ziesig joined wildlife guides in training on a snowcoach tour of the park. They spotted a pack of wolves, a coyote, and a red fox all within the same day, which is an extremely rare combo.

Two Wyoming Cowgirl Basketball players recently captured Mountain West Conference honors. Center Allyson Fertig became the third in program history to win Player of the Year. And guard Emily Mellema became the fourth Cowgirl to be named Defensive Player of the Year.