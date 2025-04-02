© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday April 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 2, 2025 at 5:47 AM MDT

A Western Wyoming Community College student is sleeping a little easier now that she has a four legged companion. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Elena Barrera was paired with the black lab Storm to be her diabetes alert dog. Barrera has waited two years for this match, which will help her monitor drops in her blood sugar. She says the alerts as she’s sleeping will be especially helpful for her, as she has trouble hearing and wouldn’t be alerted by a traditional blood sugar alarm. The community helped Barrera raise money for Storm over the past two years.

Speaking of dogs, a Jackson photographer recently had a “three dog day” in Yellowstone. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Kathryn Ziesig joined wildlife guides in training on a snowcoach tour of the park. They spotted a pack of wolves, a coyote, and a red fox all within the same day, which is an extremely rare combo.

Two Wyoming Cowgirl Basketball players recently captured Mountain West Conference honors. Center Allyson Fertig became the third in program history to win Player of the Year. And guard Emily Mellema became the fourth Cowgirl to be named Defensive Player of the Year.
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.