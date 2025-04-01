Around Wyoming, Tuesday, April 1

A new airport in Jackson was narrowly canceled last year. Buckrail reports the Wyoming Bureau of Investment and Land Affairs planned to sell the Kelly Parcel to the federal government to build a massive international airport. The funds generated would have supported schools and a state-of-the-art underpass for wildlife migration, complete with temperature controls, lighting that changed with the outside sun and weather, and a sound system playing sounds of nature.

When actor Pierce Brosnan was fined last year for veering off designated trails in Yellowstone National Park, police were alerted to something potentially lurking under a hot spring. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Brosnan’s attorney, Lyle Snuggins, said his client was “definitely not” in the area investigating a rabid jackalope with access to the nation’s nuclear codes. The police refused to comment on a rumor that sharks with lasers circled the pool, deterring Brosnan from ultimately entering to investigate the potential Bond Villian-style lair. Park rangers are asking visitors to report any maniacal laughter they hear coming from under the park’s boardwalks.

And if either of these stories sounds a little far-fetched, check your calendar… Happy April Fool’s Day!