© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, April 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 1, 2025 at 5:57 AM MDT

A new airport in Jackson was narrowly canceled last year. Buckrail reports the Wyoming Bureau of Investment and Land Affairs planned to sell the Kelly Parcel to the federal government to build a massive international airport. The funds generated would have supported schools and a state-of-the-art underpass for wildlife migration, complete with temperature controls, lighting that changed with the outside sun and weather, and a sound system playing sounds of nature.

When actor Pierce Brosnan was fined last year for veering off designated trails in Yellowstone National Park, police were alerted to something potentially lurking under a hot spring. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Brosnan’s attorney, Lyle Snuggins, said his client was “definitely not” in the area investigating a rabid jackalope with access to the nation’s nuclear codes. The police refused to comment on a rumor that sharks with lasers circled the pool, deterring Brosnan from ultimately entering to investigate the potential Bond Villian-style lair. Park rangers are asking visitors to report any maniacal laughter they hear coming from under the park’s boardwalks.

And if either of these stories sounds a little far-fetched, check your calendar… Happy April Fool’s Day!
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.