Around Wyoming, Monday, March 3

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on March 2, 1967, three leather-bound volumes containing maps of the Basin Municipal Water System were rediscovered. They were from 1910 and 1911 and were discovered after being missing for many decades. Children were playing with them. On March 3, 1916, a spinster convention was held in Gillette. On March 4, 1886, Gov. Francis Warren signed the bill authorizing the construction of the Wyoming Capitol building. Contractors broke ground in September of that same year. On March 5, 1876, Wild Bill Hickok married Agnes Thatcher in Cheyenne. On March 5, 1889, Mrs. Ada E. Allen opened a type of private school known as a subscription school. It was the first school in Casper. On March 5, 1895, the first refinery in Wyoming began operations, also in Casper. On March 7, 1870, the world’s first female jurors were seated in Laramie, Wyoming Territory. On March 7, 1890, an Illinois congressman vowed to fight Wyoming’s statehood as long as the state constitution contained woman suffrage. Obviously, Wyoming still became a state.