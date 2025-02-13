© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Sense of Place: This Berklee group shines a light on musicians with disabilities

XPN | By Raina Douris,
Miguel Perez
Published February 13, 2025 at 12:47 PM MST
Adrian Anantawan, the co-founder of Berklee's Music Inclusion Ensemble.
George Murphy
/
WXPN
Adrian Anantawan, the co-founder of Berklee's Music Inclusion Ensemble.

Today, we're at the Berklee College of Music. Inside a small rehearsal room, a group of six musicians is running through an orchestral arrangement of Coldplay's "Yellow."

It's Berklee's Music Inclusion Ensemble, comprising musicians who identify with a disability, as well as their typically-abled peers. Every week, they meet to rehearse works that they'll later perform for Berklee and the Boston community.

For our Sense of Place: Boston series, we sat down with professor Adrian Anantawan, the world-class violinist who co-founded the ensemble. Anantawan trained at the Curtis Institute, Harvard and Yale, and he has performed all over the world, at the White House, for the Dalai Lama and the Pope. He was also born without his right hand.

"The idea that disability provides a unique lens for us to see the world means that the people who are around — people who are typical or non-disabled or advocating for disability causes — can really see disability not as a deficit, but as an asset to not only the music making but hopefully eventually the music industry, as well."

In this session, Anantawan invites us to one of the ensemble's rehearsals, and we hear from some of the student members about why they joined the ensemble.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.

Copyright 2025 XPN

Raina Douris
Raina Douris, an award-winning radio personality from Toronto, Ontario, comes to World Cafe from the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation), where she was host and writer for the daily live, national morning program Mornings on CBC Music. She was also involved with Canada's highest music honors: hosting the Polaris Music Prize Gala from 2017 to 2019, as well as serving on the jury for both that award and the Juno Awards. Douris has also served as guest host and interviewer for various CBC Music and CBC Radio programs, and red carpet host and interviewer for the Juno Awards and Canadian Country Music Association Awards, as well as a panelist for such renowned CBC programs as Metro Morning, q and CBC News.
See stories by Raina Douris
Miguel Perez
Miguel Perez is a radio producer for NPR's World Cafe, based out of WXPN in Philadelphia. Before that, he covered arts, music and culture for KERA in Dallas. He reported on everything from the rise of NFTs in the music industry to the enduring significance of gay and lesbian bars to the LGBTQ community in North Texas.

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.