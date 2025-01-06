© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, January 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 6, 2025 at 5:44 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 5, 1883, Cheyenne was lit by electric lights for the first time. On January 6, 1963, the Laramie Camp Fire Girls and Junior Chamber of Commerce burned 2,000 Christmas trees in LaBonte Park. On January 7, 1913, Platte County organized. Two years later, on January 7, 1915, it was reported that Casper was going to reopen its recently closed red light district. On January 7, 1941, the “Wyoming Eagle” reported that the state still had 130 log school structures and four made of adobe or sod. On January 8, 1867, Laramie County, which encompassed most of what later became Wyoming, was established by the legislature of the Dakota Territory. On January 10, 1894, the world-famous Hotel Wolf opened in Saratoga. On January 10, 1920, a platoon under 2nd Lt. Paul Kendall’s command in Siberia defeated an attack by a Bolshevik armored train. Kendall was raised in Sheridan.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

