Around Wyoming, Monday, January 6

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 5, 1883, Cheyenne was lit by electric lights for the first time. On January 6, 1963, the Laramie Camp Fire Girls and Junior Chamber of Commerce burned 2,000 Christmas trees in LaBonte Park. On January 7, 1913, Platte County organized. Two years later, on January 7, 1915, it was reported that Casper was going to reopen its recently closed red light district. On January 7, 1941, the “Wyoming Eagle” reported that the state still had 130 log school structures and four made of adobe or sod. On January 8, 1867, Laramie County, which encompassed most of what later became Wyoming, was established by the legislature of the Dakota Territory. On January 10, 1894, the world-famous Hotel Wolf opened in Saratoga. On January 10, 1920, a platoon under 2nd Lt. Paul Kendall’s command in Siberia defeated an attack by a Bolshevik armored train. Kendall was raised in Sheridan.