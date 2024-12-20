© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, December 20

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 20, 2024 at 6:33 AM MST

A local business is helping its owners, the community, and people across the world. The Kemmerer Gazette reports that Perspicacity’s Whim’s is taking in wedding dresses and donations to support the Angel Gowns Project, which transforms them into burial garments for infants. Owner Kate Zimmerman and her daughter Meghan Morales have both experienced losing a child. Supporting the project has helped them heal.

Two Campbell County High School basketball players will continue their friendship into college. The Gillette News Record reports Kaylie Neary and Lauren Kuhbacher have been friends since first grade. They started their first basketball league in third grade and have played together ever since. The two seniors have been offered a chance to keep playing together at Montana State University Billings next year.

A Wheatland High School graduate has published a new autobiographical fiction book. The Guernsey Gazette reports Charles MacDuff Westerman based “Where Heaven Meets Cheyenne” on the story of the blended family of Kirkbrides and Westermans, who came together over a terminal cancer diagnosis.

And, according to 24/7 Games, “Krampus” is the most Googled Christmas movie in Wyoming.
