Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, December 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 13, 2024 at 6:57 AM MST

An Evanston 11-year-old recently performed with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Children’s Choir. The Uinta County Herald reports Brooklyn Kennedy was selected from 2,800 kids who had auditioned. She was the only one from Wyoming to be picked. To apply, you had to live within 85 miles of the church’s conference center in Salt Lake City. Kennedy lives 84 miles away.

A new bronze statue will be on display in Jackson until spring. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Gary Cooney commissioned a statue of the founder of the nonprofit On River Time. It partners with children’s homes to offer fly-fishing camps, life skills coaching, mentoring and scholarships. The statue, called “The Ties That Bind”, shows adult Steven Davis showing a seven-year-old version of himself fly fishing. In the spring, it will be moved to On River Time’s cabin in Irwin, Idaho.

A Jackson artist was selected as the featured artist at the 2024 Wildlife Arts Festival in Georgia in November. Buckrail reports 20 pieces by Kathryn Turner were on display. The festival is one of the country’s top wildlife art exhibitions.

And, according to gaming site CSDB, the top gift Wyomingites want is a Playstation 5.
Ivy Engel
Ivy Engel
