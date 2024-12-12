Around Wyoming, Thursday, December 12

An Evanston resident recently spent some time in South Carolina helping with hurricane relief. The Uinta County Herald reports Jaron Fry hauls fuel for RelaDyne. He had just returned from vacation when he signed up to bring fuel to the affected areas. He left in such a hurry that he forgot some basic necessities, but the stores were closed. Through a friend, he was able to get them though and share with other truck drivers who had done the same. He also got a Wyoming flag to hang on the back of his truck while delivering his cargo.

A University of Wyoming graduate jumper will be joining the USA Bobsled World Cup team. Oil City News reports Sadie McMullen will be one of six athletes who will push the sled and has the potential to go to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

A Gillette 86-year-old was recently presented with one of the most prestigious awards presented by the Federal Aviation Administration. The Gillette News Record reports Michael Fielder has been interested in aviation since he was 13. He joined the Air Force and has been teaching others to fly since then. He was recognized with the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award.

And, according to onlinecasinos.com, Wyomingites prefer a real Christmas tree over a fake one.