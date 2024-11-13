Around Wyoming, Wednesday, November 13

A Cheyenne mom is helping fight the local branch of a white supremacist group one sticker at a time. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Lindsay Simineo has been carrying her trusty paint scraper to take down stickers with offensive comments since 2020. She says she’s trying to send a message that the group’s ideology is not welcome in the community and keep it from impacting others.

A Rock Springs resident is living life a little differently thanks to an organ donor. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Bethany Marchisio has been on the donor list since March after getting diagnosed with late-stage kidney disease. But she got a call in early September that the doctors had what turned out to be a 100 percent match kidney for her. And after a few small complications, she’s back home, celebrating with her community.

The Big Horn Woman’s Club recently celebrated a small anniversary for the town. The Sheridan Press reports the group had a special traditional tea party to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Queen of England’s visit. The women shared stories of the visit and how it impacted the town.

And, according to WalletHub, Wyoming is the most charitable state in the country.