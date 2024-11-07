Around Wyoming, Friday, November 8

The Shoshoni High School’s construction technology program will be getting some real-life practice. County10 reports the students will be building a 1,500-square-foot home there in town. The finished house will be owned by the school district for staff to use or they’ll sell it to fund more building projects.

Worland High School recently made school history. Northern Wyoming News reports the Warriors brought home the first-ever team state championship in cross country, winning by just one point. Trajn Swalstad also became the first student to win an individual state championship in 33 years.

Despite some recent hiccups in the University of Wyoming football program, three student-athletes have received recognition. Redshirt freshman quarterback Kaden Anderson was named a Manning Award Star of the Week this week. Linebacker Shae Suiaunoa was selected as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award. And place-kicker John Hoyland received his third consecutive nomination for the Burlsworth Trophy.

And, according to betting.us, Wyoming’s favorite fast food chicken nugget comes from Chick-fil-A.