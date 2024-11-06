© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, November 7

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 6, 2024 at 3:55 PM MST

Downtown Sheridan got into the Halloween spirit this year. The Sheridan Press reports 12 businesses participated in a contest, decorating 15 statues in the downtown area as part of a public art project and fundraiser rolled into one. Members of the public were able to vote for their favorite with a $1 donation to SAGE Community Arts per vote.

Wyoming’s first grief care center got a unique kick off recently. Oil City News reports a building in Casper will be redesigned for the center to open next year. And to celebrate the renovations, various people involved in the project came together with champagne and snacks and took turns donning construction hats and glasses and swinging heavy hammers into a doomed non-load-bearing wall.

Rock Springs fifth graders are working to bring a little more positivity to the community. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Tracey Burton’s class has been painting stones with uplifting messages. They will be placed in a new Kindness Rock Garden, where community members are encouraged to bring their own additions and take one if they need. On Wednesday, the class will hold a public opening ceremony for their project.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.