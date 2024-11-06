Around Wyoming, Thursday, November 7

Downtown Sheridan got into the Halloween spirit this year. The Sheridan Press reports 12 businesses participated in a contest, decorating 15 statues in the downtown area as part of a public art project and fundraiser rolled into one. Members of the public were able to vote for their favorite with a $1 donation to SAGE Community Arts per vote.

Wyoming’s first grief care center got a unique kick off recently. Oil City News reports a building in Casper will be redesigned for the center to open next year. And to celebrate the renovations, various people involved in the project came together with champagne and snacks and took turns donning construction hats and glasses and swinging heavy hammers into a doomed non-load-bearing wall.

Rock Springs fifth graders are working to bring a little more positivity to the community. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Tracey Burton’s class has been painting stones with uplifting messages. They will be placed in a new Kindness Rock Garden, where community members are encouraged to bring their own additions and take one if they need. On Wednesday, the class will hold a public opening ceremony for their project.