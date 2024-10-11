© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, October 10

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 11, 2024 at 6:28 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on October 6, 1916, nationally famous suffragist Inez Milholland spoke in Cheyenne against President Woodrow Wilson’s re-election. It didn’t work - Wilson won Wyoming by more than he had the previous election. On October 8, 1890, Carbon County was reorganized with a portion of it officially becoming Natrona County. On October 8, 1902, it was reported that a babysitter was holding onto a Cheyenne kid after the mother did not pay the agreed upon price. On October 8, 1944, 200 students were released from school to assist with the harvest in Worland. On October 11, 1912, the movie “Charge of the Light Brigade” premiered. It was filmed at Pole Mountain east of Laramie.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on October 8, 1888, UW President Hoyt received a letter from the U.S. Chief Signal Office that the university could establish an official meteorological station on campus and appoint a voluntary observer.
