Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, September 16

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 16, 2024 at 3:11 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on September 16, 1988, Casper-born Cincinnati Reds player Tom Browning pitched a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. On September 17, 1944, a cat somehow saved a LaGrange girl from a coiled rattlesnake. That next year on September 17, 1945, Casper College opened, becoming Wyoming’s first community college. On September 18, 1893, U.S. Army Capt. William Kieffer and others climbed the Grand Teton and in 1899 claimed to have been the first to make the ascent. That title is disputed between Billy Owen from Laramie, Nathaniel P. Langford, as part of a government expedition, and Capt. Kieffer. On September 19, 1867, the Cheyenne Leader became the first paper published in Cheyenne. On September 21, 1890, it was reported that every county in Wyoming had elected a woman for county superintendent. On September 21, 1909, President Taft designated Shoshone Cavern National Monument, which was the second national monument created in Wyoming.
