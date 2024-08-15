© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, August 15

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 15, 2024 at 11:42 AM MDT

A Rock Springs man is helping make sure local kids have bikes. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports for the last 40 years, John Partain has refurbished bikes and given them to kids for free. But Partain is about ready to put the kickstand down. He’s planning to put the last set of bikes he’s working on around town with free signs on them. He won’t say where because he wants them to be a fun surprise for kids.

A group in Gillette is also helping kids get what they need, and they broke a world record while doing it. The Gillette News Record reports Pathfinders at the International Pathfinder Camporee packed 6,200 backpacks with school supplies for local and international kids. They broke the record for number of people packing backpacks at once with 250 people doing it together.

Two Casper College students recently returned from the National SkillsUSA competition. Oil City News reports Alex Brown placed fourth in the computer numerical control programming competition. Emily Dundas competed in the autobody repair technology competition.

And, according to ManifestLaw, Wyoming is the best state to move to.
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
