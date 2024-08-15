Around Wyoming, Thursday, August 15

A Rock Springs man is helping make sure local kids have bikes. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports for the last 40 years, John Partain has refurbished bikes and given them to kids for free. But Partain is about ready to put the kickstand down. He’s planning to put the last set of bikes he’s working on around town with free signs on them. He won’t say where because he wants them to be a fun surprise for kids.

A group in Gillette is also helping kids get what they need, and they broke a world record while doing it. The Gillette News Record reports Pathfinders at the International Pathfinder Camporee packed 6,200 backpacks with school supplies for local and international kids. They broke the record for number of people packing backpacks at once with 250 people doing it together.

Two Casper College students recently returned from the National SkillsUSA competition. Oil City News reports Alex Brown placed fourth in the computer numerical control programming competition. Emily Dundas competed in the autobody repair technology competition.

And, according to ManifestLaw, Wyoming is the best state to move to.