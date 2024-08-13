© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 13, 2024 at 12:19 PM MDT

A volunteer at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum has hit a major milestone. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Diane Butler has completed digitizing the entire Album Collection. She organized 21,000 photos in 198 binders. And she’s already started on her next project: digitizing the museum’s New Studio Collection, which has some 100,000 negatives and glass photographic plates.

A Sheridan high schooler will be playing basketball in Australia next year. The Sheridan Press reports Rubey Reimers was selected to compete with the USA team in a tournament there next June. The competition features 600 teams from all over the world.

Another Wyomingite is already halfway across the world. The Greybull Standard reports Dede Anders was selected for the 2025 Mongol Derby, which is the world’s longest and toughest endurance horse race. But after another rider’s injury, Anders was called up for this year’s race just over a month ago. Her training was cut short, but she’s now in Mongolia riding in the 620 mile race. It wraps up on Saturday.

And, according to the website QR Code Generator, the Moscow Mule is Wyoming’s favorite cocktail.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
