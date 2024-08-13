Around Wyoming, Tuesday, August 13

A volunteer at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum has hit a major milestone. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Diane Butler has completed digitizing the entire Album Collection. She organized 21,000 photos in 198 binders. And she’s already started on her next project: digitizing the museum’s New Studio Collection, which has some 100,000 negatives and glass photographic plates.

A Sheridan high schooler will be playing basketball in Australia next year. The Sheridan Press reports Rubey Reimers was selected to compete with the USA team in a tournament there next June. The competition features 600 teams from all over the world.

Another Wyomingite is already halfway across the world. The Greybull Standard reports Dede Anders was selected for the 2025 Mongol Derby, which is the world’s longest and toughest endurance horse race. But after another rider’s injury, Anders was called up for this year’s race just over a month ago. Her training was cut short, but she’s now in Mongolia riding in the 620 mile race. It wraps up on Saturday.

And, according to the website QR Code Generator, the Moscow Mule is Wyoming’s favorite cocktail.