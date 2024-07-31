The once-mighty U.S. swim team sinks in early Olympic races, winning only two golds

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For more of our coverage from the games head to our latest updates.

NANTERRE, France — When American swimmer Lilly King easily won a preliminary heat of the women's 100 meter breaststroke at the aquatic center here, she appeared ready to capture another Olympic gold medal in the event.

"The last 35 meters were very hard," King said. "Whoever falls apart the least will win the race."

It seemed unlikely King would be the one to falter.

At age 27, she is the world record holder in the event, a seasoned veteran who captured gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016.

But on Monday in front of a roaring crowd in the La Defense arena, King struggled. She wound up in a tie for fourth place. No gold, no medal.

"I want to win," a clearly frustrated King said after the race. "What do I have to do? Go faster."

Matthias Schrader / AP / AP Lilly King, of the United States, competes during a heat in the women's 200-meter breaststroke at the 2024 Summer Olympics Wednesday in Nanterre, France.

Great athletes have off days. The difference between a trip to the medal podium and a slow walk back to the locker room is often measured in hundredths of a second.

What makes King's performance notable is that she's not alone.

Halfway through Olympic swimming competitions, the Americans are struggling, with star athletes often settling for silver or bronze — or missing out on medals altogether.

The world is catching — and passing — U.S. swimmers

The Australians — long the U.S. rival — have more gold medals so far in Paris. Canada, China, France, Great Britain and Italy are also often besting the strongest Americans in the pool.

"Really the parity internationally, it's really competitive right now," said American swimmer Ryan Murphy.

Murphy won gold in the 100-meter backstroke at the Rio Games in 2016 and still holds the Olympic record in the event.

But this week he only captured bronze.

"The learning curve is so quick around the world," he said after the race. "There are so many talented athletes."

So far, the U.S. has won only two gold, in the men's 4-by-100 meter freestyle relay and the women's 100-meter butterfly.

The next Michael Phelps is a Frenchman?

Indeed, the biggest new prospects in the sport — powerhouse swimmers widely seen as the next version of America's Michael Phelps or Katie Ledecky — are no longer from the U.S.

Australian Ariarne Titmus has established herself as a force of nature, holding the world record in the 400-meter freestyle and winning gold in the final in Paris. American Katie Ledecky took home bronze.

Matthias Schrader / AP / AP Ariarne Titmus, of Australia, left, celebrates after winning the women's 400-meter freestyle final with Katie Ledecky, of the United States, at the 2024 Summer Olympics last Saturday in Nanterre, France.

Canadian Summer McIntosh is talked about by other swimmers with awe. Just 17, she won the 400-meter women's individual medley gold this week by more than five seconds. Americans Katie Grimes and Emma Weyant took silver and bronze.

Frenchman Leon Marchand is one of the breakout stars of these Olympics. He turned in a performance in the 400 meter individual medley final so dominant, he seemed to be swimming in a different pool. American Carson Foster took bronze.

"I don't think it's about how strong Team USA is or how weak we are. I think it's just a point of how much the sport has grown," said American swimmer Bobby Finke.

Finke came into the Paris Olympics the defending gold medal winner in the men's 800 meter freestyle, after a breakout performance three years ago at the Tokyo Games.

But on Tuesday he won silver in the event, behind Daniel Wiffen of Ireland.

"It sucks because you want to dominate," Fink said after. "But I think it's good for the sport."

U.S. swimming's best ideas and best coaches are being shared with the world

American swimmers say the shift toward a world where Team USA is no longer alone at the top of pecking order has been happening for a while — and is likely unstoppable.

At the swimming world championships last year in Japan, Australia emerged with the most gold medals.

The tilt toward parity began with the final retirement of Michael Phelps after the 2016 Summer Olympics.

Julio Cortez / AP / AP United States' Michael Phelps dominated swimming, tilting the global balance in favor of the U.S. He retired after the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Phelps harvested an astonishing 23 gold medals for the U.S. during his career, single-handedly affecting the global balance.

Athletes say there's also a lot more information sharing internationally, which further levels the playing field.

Swimmers post videos of their best training techniques and ideas about diet and rest on social media.

Another reality is that many elite swimmers from around the world — including Canada's McIntosh and France's Marchand — actually live, train and compete in the U.S.

McIntosh, of Canada, trains with Brent Arckey, considered one of the most brilliant American swimming trainers, in Florida.

Marchand, of France, competed for Arizona State University. He now trains with legendary American swimming coach Bob Bowman, the man who once trained Michael Phelps.

"I rank him at the top right now," Bowman said of Marchand, speaking this week in Paris. "He's got the speed, he's got the endurance. He's not even reached his potential."

Asked about how it feels to train a breakout talent whose Olympic medals go to France, Bowman shrugged and said, "I'm still red, white and blue in my heart."

A lot more swimming to come — and more U.S. gold

Of course U.S. swimmers will capture more gold before these Olympics conclude. Top athletes are often inspired by defeats.

After settling for bronze in the 400-meter freestyle final on the the first day of competition, Ledecky will be back in the pool Wednesday night chasing gold in her signature event: the 1500-meter freestyle final.

Ledecky, representing what may be the last generation of American swimmers who reigned supreme in the pool, is heavily favored.

But there's growing acceptance the era of U.S. dominance has given way for good to a new, more level field of athletes.

"I would say it's desirable," said American gold medalist Ryan Murphy, who described the competition as a spur that will make U.S. swimmers better.

"I'm always bullish on the U.S.'s future medal chances," he said.

NPR Sports Correspondent Becky Sullivan contributed reporting to this article.

