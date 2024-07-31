Around Wyoming, Wednesday, July 31

A Gillette 8-year-old is showing continued improvements using a prosthesis that often gives adults trouble. The Gillette News Record reports Selah Brunner was born without her left leg. Local physical therapist Brodie Rice highlights that especially for someone Selah’s age and size, controlling a prosthetic leg with a functioning knee joint can be extremely challenging. But Selah uses hers to dance, run track, and do gymnastics.

A University of Wyoming College of Law Professor was recently highlighted by “The New Yorker” for her advocacy for juveniles and late adolescents in the criminal legal system. Lauren McLane is helping an incarcerated man craft an appeal based on the Eighth Amendment prohibiting cruel and unusual punishment. He was 19 when his offenses occurred. She’s collaborating with Karagh Brummond, of the Honors College, and Kayla Burd, of the Department of Psychology on the case.

The Casper Police Department has welcomed three new four-legged officers. Oil City News reports Buster and Bodie are certified in fentanyl detection and Reed has bomb-detection and dual-purpose certifications.

Casper also has a new mural. K2Radio reports artist Dan Toro designed it to celebrate skiing on Casper Mountain with an old pair of skis and poles, a scarf, and a person laying tracks down a hill.