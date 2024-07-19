Around Wyoming, Friday, July 19

Members of the Sheridan High School boys soccer team got to compete against the region’s best recently. The Sheridan Press reports the team is made up of 10 players from Sheridan and seven players from around Wyoming, including Laramie, Casper and Powell. They traveled to Hawaii to compete in the Far West Regional Tournament.

Campbell County residents have a few months left to see the last Vassar Village display at the courthouse. The Gillette News Record reports Hazel Vassar has set up a huge display of tiny village buildings and people twice a year for decades. But now, the 81-year-old is looking to step back. The current display will stay up for another five or six months, then it will be divided up for Hazel’s family and some to sell.

A few historic cabins in Ten Sleep have new lives. Northern Wyoming Daily News reports Maureen Flannery grew up in the town. She and her husband Dan purchased two small cabins from a local man who was going to knock them down and started restoring them. A third just joined their collection and they will start working on it over the summer. They’re doing a lot of work themselves, but have also enlisted the help of several locals.

And, according to the AI productivity platform Plus Docs, Wyoming has the second highest number of AI business applications in the country, totaling 135 per 100,000 people.