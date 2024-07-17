© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, July 17

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 17, 2024 at 10:26 AM MDT

A Casper man has made the jump from a hospital housekeeper to an Emergency Room nurse. K2Radio reports Joe Zeitner started at Banner Health just looking for a job with good health insurance. But after a while, his coworkers encouraged him to go for his CNA license. And now, he just started as a grad nurse there. He says he couldn’t have done it without the support from hospital leadership.

A Jackson man has learned a valuable lesson from dropping out of a race. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Garrett Burbank started the 100-mile Bighorn Mountain Trail Run in the middle of a bout of Norovirus. He pushed himself harder than ever before but ultimately had to drop out after 30 miles. But he and his family stayed to watch the rest of the runners finish and it showed Burbank how important collective energy is to completing something so challenging. He’s looking forward to trying again.

A former Rock Springs High School rodeo and current University of Wyoming rodeo competitor has made the jump to pro. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Mackenzi Scott just qualified and will travel the pro rodeo Mountain Circuit all summer.

And student travel experts at Rustic Pathways has named Mexico as the top dream vacation spot for Wyomingites.
