Around Wyoming, Thursday, July 12

A Wyoming man’s remains have been identified after over two decades. K2Radio reports a man came across a body in Weld County, Colorado in 2000. Authorities weren’t able to identify it until just recently. Cold case detectives used forensic genetic genealogy to identify family in Nevada. After comparing DNA, the body has been identified as Christopher Scott Case from Rock Springs.

A Powell High School and recent University of Wyoming graduate has been honored with a Truman Scholarship. The Powell Tribune reports Grant Dillivan is the first UW student in 15 years to receive the premier graduate scholarship for aspiring public service leaders in the U.S. He intends to pursue a doctorate in clinical psychology with a concentration in forensic psychology.

A Rock Springs man has been awarded a prestigious snowmobile award. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Pete Leibee owns Rocky Mountain Powersports. He was given the International Snowmobile Dealer of the Year award. He also won the National Dealer of the Year award.

And, a study released by Coventry Direct has named Hot Pockets as Wyoming’s most popular nostalgic snack.