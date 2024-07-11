Judicial branch warns about new scam asking for cash deposits at Bitcoin machines

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

A new scam is making the rounds in Wyoming.

It goes something like this: You get a phone call, text or email from a bad actor posing as a court official. That person says there's a warrant for your arrest because you've failed to appear for jury duty, or some other made-up crime. Then, to avoid arrest and additional fines, they ask you to deposit cash into a specific account via a local CoinStar Bitcoin machine.

But a representative from the Wyoming judicial branch says that such communications are not connected with Wyoming law enforcement officers or state courts. Wyoming court representatives will never ask you to pay money to anyone other than the court clerk in your area.

Wyomingites should be suspicious of receiving communications demanding funds and/or threatening jail time for refusal to pay.

Suspicious activity should be reported to local law enforcement or court clerks.

