Around Wyoming, Monday, July 1

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 1, 1919, state prohibition went into effect in Wyoming, almost six months before national prohibition started.

On July 1, 1948, Radio Lone Ranger declared Cheyenne a Frontier Town.

On July 3, 1970, the Casper Star-Tribune reported that the local school board had discontinued its rules restricting boys to have short hair.

On July 4, 1836, Oregon-bound Protestant Missionaries Eliza Spalding and Narcissa Whitman crossed South Pass. They were the first Euro-American women to do so.

The first airplane flight in Wyoming took place on July 4, 1911, in Gillette.

On July 6, 1852, Oregon-bound Polly Coon found crowds camped at Independence Rock. "Some one had put up a banner the 4th & it still fluttered in the breeze a happy heart cheering symbol of 'American Freedom' to the many weary toiling emigrants."

On July 6, 1922, seven gamblers were arrested in the deputy sheriff’s garage in Yoder.

On July 6, 1928, a Sheridan County highway worker survived a lightning strike to his head.

