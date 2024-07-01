© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, July 1

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 1, 2024 at 5:54 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 1, 1919, state prohibition went into effect in Wyoming, almost six months before national prohibition started.

On July 1, 1948, Radio Lone Ranger declared Cheyenne a Frontier Town.

On July 3, 1970, the Casper Star-Tribune reported that the local school board had discontinued its rules restricting boys to have short hair.

On July 4, 1836, Oregon-bound Protestant Missionaries Eliza Spalding and Narcissa Whitman crossed South Pass. They were the first Euro-American women to do so.

The first airplane flight in Wyoming took place on July 4, 1911, in Gillette.

On July 6, 1852, Oregon-bound Polly Coon found crowds camped at Independence Rock. "Some one had put up a banner the 4th & it still fluttered in the breeze a happy heart cheering symbol of 'American Freedom' to the many weary toiling emigrants."

On July 6, 1922, seven gamblers were arrested in the deputy sheriff’s garage in Yoder.

On July 6, 1928, a Sheridan County highway worker survived a lightning strike to his head.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel