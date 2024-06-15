'Wait Wait' for June 15, 2024: With Not My Job guest Michelle Williams
This week's show was recorded at Millennium Park in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Michelle Williams and panelists Paula Poundstone, Alonzo Bodden, and Helen Hong Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
The Chomp Champ, Vexing Vexillology, and the Latest from Cupertino
Panel Questions
Undie Rock
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell us three stories about something happening at Belgium's Jemeppe Castle, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We quiz Michelle Williams on CBS' Survivor
Michelle Williams was a gospel singer who hit it big when she auditioned for Destiny's Child in 2000. Since then, she's won Grammys, starred in Broadway plays, and started her own podcast. One of her biggest songs may be "Survivor" but can she answer our questions about CBS' Survivor?
Panel Questions
Mysterious Messages, Mature Meals, Micturation Meter
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Air Plain, Sexy & Scabby, and the Scariest Word in the English Language
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, now that Joey Chestnut is banned from the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, what'll be his next career move?
