Around Wyoming, Wednesday, May 1

A Natrona County school will soon have a new greenhouse. Oil City News reports Poison Spider School received a $20,000 donation from local ranchers Keith and Brandi Forgey for it.

Sheridan College President Walter Tribley was selected as one of 20 recipients of the 2024 Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction by the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. The Sheridan Press reports the national award recognizes college presidents who have shown commitment to supporting students through degree completion and employment. The college’s chapter of Phi Theta Kappa also now has a five-star ranking.

A doctor at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center has also received a national award. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Dr. Banu Symington was named an Advocacy Champion by the Association for Clinical Oncology. The award recognizes association volunteers who have made a meaningful impact in advocacy for cancer patients.

And, digital marketing agency Hennessey Digital has named Wyoming as America's most entrepreneurial state, with 23,212 business applications per 100,000 residents.