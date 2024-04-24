© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, April 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 24, 2024 at 3:30 PM MDT

A Jackson local had a perfect record at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for two seasons in a row. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports 80-year-old Bill Newcomb - known on the leaderboard as “William N.”- wasn’t planning to ski every day of the season, but was in good health and managed to do it yet again.

A street in Rock Springs is sporting a new name. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the Grant Street hill is now “Art Castillo Way” in honor of the Western Wyoming Community College wrestling coach. The team won the national title for the second year in a row last month and Castillo also won Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. He said he would “giggle every time I drive down that road.”

Another Rock Springs resident is being honored. Ryan Pasborg will recieve the Carnegie Medal for rescuing a mother and her four-year-old son from a burning home in Green River in 2022. While driving to work, he came upon the burning building and three other children who had already escaped. He entered the home twice to locate and retrieve the remaining child and mother. He also performed CPR on the mother. Pasborg is one of the first Wyomingites to be recognized by the Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Hero Fund.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel