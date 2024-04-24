Around Wyoming, Wednesday, April 24

A Jackson local had a perfect record at Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for two seasons in a row. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports 80-year-old Bill Newcomb - known on the leaderboard as “William N.”- wasn’t planning to ski every day of the season, but was in good health and managed to do it yet again.

A street in Rock Springs is sporting a new name. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the Grant Street hill is now “Art Castillo Way” in honor of the Western Wyoming Community College wrestling coach. The team won the national title for the second year in a row last month and Castillo also won Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. He said he would “giggle every time I drive down that road.”

Another Rock Springs resident is being honored. Ryan Pasborg will recieve the Carnegie Medal for rescuing a mother and her four-year-old son from a burning home in Green River in 2022. While driving to work, he came upon the burning building and three other children who had already escaped. He entered the home twice to locate and retrieve the remaining child and mother. He also performed CPR on the mother. Pasborg is one of the first Wyomingites to be recognized by the Pittsburgh-based Carnegie Hero Fund.