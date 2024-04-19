Netflix stock takes a tumble despite strong start to 2024

Netflix’s crackdown on password-sharing appears to be paying off, with a surge of new subscribers in the first quarter.

So why are investors feeling a little nervous about the streaming giant?

One reason: The company now says it will no longer share quarterly subscriber numbers starting in 2025.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor at Bloomberg, about what’s next for the streaming giant.

