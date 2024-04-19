'Lessons for Survival' reflects on motherhood, racial justice and climate change

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with author, photographer and CUNY professor Emily Raboteau about her new essay collection “Lessons for Survival: Mothering Against ‘The Apocalypse.'”

The book explores the intersection of climate change with racial justice and economic inequality.

Book excerpt: ‘Lessons for Survival’

By Emily Raboteau

