Around Wyoming, Thursday, March 28

Riverton has three new pieces of public art. County10 reports huge banners of original artwork have been hung outside of local businesses. One shows elephants in a field of flowers, one is of Native Americans hunting a bison, and the third is a mountain man. There are 17 art banners hung around the town.

A Laramie County Community College adjunct instructor has coauthored a paper about a newly discovered dinosaur species. The Cheyenne Post reports Dr. Jade Simon describes a turkey-sized, parrot-like dinosaur that lived alongside T. rex in what is now South Dakota. The findings challenge previous assumptions about dinosaur diversity and survival strategies.

The Food Bank of Wyoming's Executive Director, Rachel Bailey, was named one of USA Today's Women of the Year. K2Radio writes that USA Today highlights how she brought her expertise back to her home state to help solve hunger throughout Wyoming

And personal injury attorneys at Munley Law analyzed Bureau of Transportation statistics and calculated the average rate of acceptable road quality in each state. Wyoming has the sixth best roads in the country.