Around Wyoming, Tuesday, February 28

The High Plains Seed Library is back at the Albany County Public Library in Laramie. The Laramie Boomerang reports it originally opened in 2016 but closed due to the pandemic. It was the first of its kind in the state. Patrons can take seeds to plant at home. If they grow successfully, the library asks the gardener to harvest some seeds and bring them back.

Jackson Hole was a clue on “Jeopardy!” recently. Buckrail reports it read, “Economists get a taste of the outdoors at the central banking annual conferences in Jackson Hole in this state.” The contestant answered, “What is Wyoming?” correctly.

An all-homeschool team will be representing the state in a national competition. K2Radio reports the competitors will demonstrate the masterpiece of science, technology, engineering, art, and math. The Veni Vidi Duci-Green team researched the constellations and stars that are seen in the northern hemisphere to teach others about them. They are also building a robot that will have to complete various tasks.

And AARP has ranked Casper in the top half of U.S. communities in its Livability Index. It ranks cities based on factors that contribute to residents' quality of life.