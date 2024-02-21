Around Wyoming, Wednesday, February 21

A Buffalo High School basketball player recently passed 1,000 career points. The Buffalo Bulletin reports senior Eli Patterson has improved his rebounding and often gives up good shots for himself to get great shots for his teammates.

Another basketball player has set the all-time leader scorer record for Riverton High School. County10 reports senior Parker Paxton scored 35 out of 51 points in a recent game against Rock Springs. There was a ceremony held after the game and the previous record holder was there.

A new docuseries will highlight four family-owned wrecking crews, including one in Cheyenne. K2Radio reports Big Al’s Towing and Recovery helps clear rollovers and wrecks. The show, “Rocky Mountain Wreckers,” is filming now and is projected to air on The Weather Channel in January.

And, WalletHub has listed Cheyenne as the nation’s third hardest working community. It was based on things like average work week hours, employment rate, unused vacation time, and youth employment. Cheyenne ranks only behind Washington, D.C. and Irving, Texas.