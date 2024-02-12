Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl — NFL's first back-to-back winner in 19 years

In Las Vegas Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs needed overtime to defeat the San Francisco 49ers and win Super Bowl 58. The victory means the Chiefs are the first team since the New England Patriots 19 years ago to win back-to-back championships.

The victory cements the legacy of Patrick Mahomes as one of the all-time greats. He picked up his third Super Bowl MVP award en route to the victory.

WBUR’s Khari Thompson joins host Robin Young for a debrief.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.