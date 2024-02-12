© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, February 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published February 12, 2024 at 7:02 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 11, 1915, Casper High School students won the 7th Annual “wall scaling contest” in Cheyenne. On February 12, 1931, radio signals from Medicine Bow allowed pilots to begin flying on-schedule, cross-country, all-weather routes. This was important for the Airmail route. On February 14, 1870, Esther Hobart Morris, the first woman in the nation to hold public office, began her term as justice of the peace of South Pass City. She held the position for nine months. On February 15, 1869, the first school in Laramie opened. On February 15, 1955, the state’s motto was adopted. It’s “Equal Rights.”

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on February 11, 1903, the State Senate passed a bill to provide funding for a red brick gymnasium and armory. Upon learning the news, the University Cadets fired 15 rounds representing each thousand dollars of funding.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel