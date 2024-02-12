Around Wyoming, Monday, February 12

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on February 11, 1915, Casper High School students won the 7th Annual “wall scaling contest” in Cheyenne. On February 12, 1931, radio signals from Medicine Bow allowed pilots to begin flying on-schedule, cross-country, all-weather routes. This was important for the Airmail route. On February 14, 1870, Esther Hobart Morris, the first woman in the nation to hold public office, began her term as justice of the peace of South Pass City. She held the position for nine months. On February 15, 1869, the first school in Laramie opened. On February 15, 1955, the state’s motto was adopted. It’s “Equal Rights.”

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on February 11, 1903, the State Senate passed a bill to provide funding for a red brick gymnasium and armory. Upon learning the news, the University Cadets fired 15 rounds representing each thousand dollars of funding.