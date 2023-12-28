Around Wyoming, Thursday, December 28

Christmas morning may have been chilly where you are but it’s likely you weren’t in the coldest part of the state. Oil City News reports there was a low of minus 27 in Reliance that morning. Minus 24 was registered in Togwotee Pass, Wamsutter and Grant Village in Yellowstone National Park. Boulder hit minus 23 and Thumb Divide hit minus 22. Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park saw a low of minus 21.

A Casper woman and her family brought in Christmas by welcoming the community into the North Pole. K2Radio reports Carolyn Reilly scoured the after Christmas sales last year and ended up with more than ten trees and dozens of boxes of decorations. After Thanksgiving this year, the family moved their furniture to the garage and set up the North Pole. She welcomed families to visit and be transported in the lead up to the holiday.

Two different programs put on by Student Senate members at Gillette College helped relieve holiday burdens for their peers. The Gillette News Record reports the Miracle on Sinclair program provided financial help to 15 students. And a winter gear drive brought in clothing for students.

And several cities are offering Christmas tree disposal services. Most offer more information on their website.