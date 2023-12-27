© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Wyoming Make-A-Wish chapter marks milestone in 2023

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published December 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM MST

The nonprofit Make-A-Wish works to grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Each state has its own chapter. 2023 was a really good year for Wyoming's organization: it granted 41 wishes. That’s the most wishes the organization has granted in one year.

“We're really excited about it. A record like that doesn't just happen,” said Morgan Poloncic, the CEO of the Wyoming Make-A-Wish chapter. “It’s taken dozens and dozens and dozens of volunteers and donors and referral sources. It's a whole community effort to make something like that happen all across the state.”

Poloncic said the number is very special in a state like Wyoming since the population is so spread out.

“It's hard to get the word out about making a wish. I think people would be surprised to know that we have 36 wishes in progress right now across the state of Wyoming,” she said. “And when I say across the state, I mean every corner of the state. We have a kiddo in Rawlins, in Wheatland, Afton, Wyoming…all over the state, every corner.”

The most common categories of wishes in the state are I wish to go, I wish to have, I wish to meet and I wish to be.

Poloncic said children between the ages of two and a half and 18 with a critical illness are eligible for the program,not just kids with terminal conditions. She said anyone can refer a child. The chapter already has 35 wishes it is working to grant in the new year.
Kamila Kudelska
