© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, December 21

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM MST

With the recent passing of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a Worland centenarian had the opportunity to reflect on a time when she got to meet the First Lady and President Jimmy Carter. Northern Wyoming News writes Dolores (Dee) Arps was the vice chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party in 1978. She and her husband were invited to welcome the Carters to the state on their first trip west of the Mississippi. The family visited Yellowstone with the Arps and Dee was a frequent guest at the White House for the rest of Carter’s term.

Some cowboys with Wyoming ties performed quite well at the National Finals Rodeo. Former Sheridan College saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston finished first in the average, won his fourth world title, and broke the record for earnings that he set last year. Hillsdale’s Brody Cress finished second in the average and fourth in the world standings. Daniel’s Tanner Butner was fifth in the average and ninth in the world standings. And Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner finished third in the average and seventh in the final standings.

And Wyomingites spent a lot of their time this year searching for a different kind of bronc - the Denver Broncos. According to Lucky Gambler, the football team was the most searched for NFL team in the state.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel