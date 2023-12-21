Around Wyoming, Thursday, December 21

With the recent passing of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, a Worland centenarian had the opportunity to reflect on a time when she got to meet the First Lady and President Jimmy Carter. Northern Wyoming News writes Dolores (Dee) Arps was the vice chairman of the Wyoming Democratic Party in 1978. She and her husband were invited to welcome the Carters to the state on their first trip west of the Mississippi. The family visited Yellowstone with the Arps and Dee was a frequent guest at the White House for the rest of Carter’s term.

Some cowboys with Wyoming ties performed quite well at the National Finals Rodeo. Former Sheridan College saddle bronc rider Zeke Thurston finished first in the average, won his fourth world title, and broke the record for earnings that he set last year. Hillsdale’s Brody Cress finished second in the average and fourth in the world standings. Daniel’s Tanner Butner was fifth in the average and ninth in the world standings. And Buffalo bareback bronc rider Cole Reiner finished third in the average and seventh in the final standings.

And Wyomingites spent a lot of their time this year searching for a different kind of bronc - the Denver Broncos. According to Lucky Gambler, the football team was the most searched for NFL team in the state.