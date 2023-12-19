Around Wyoming, Tuesday, December 19

Pie Zanos restaurant in Buffalo was on an episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” last Friday. The Buffalo Bulletin reports the filming took place in July and Guy Fieri tried two of the restaurant’s dishes.

Another restaurant will be getting the star treatment. Bob’s Diner & Bakery will be featured on an episode of America’s Best Restaurants next spring. The Basin Republican-Rustler reports the YouTube channel focuses on finding unique restaurants across the US. Bob’s Diner in Greybull is the channel’s fourth feature in Wyoming.

The University of Wyoming Extension’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program recently earned national recognition for its efforts to connect people facing food insecurity with local produce. The multistate team received an award from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Cooperative Extension and the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities. It recognizes an extension team for excellence in extension research, technical assistance and outreach education.

And, WalletHub has ranked Wyoming as the second most charitable state with the highest volunteer rate and most charities per capita.