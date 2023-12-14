Around Wyoming, Thursday, December 14

Two brothers were recently awarded their Eagle Scout badges in Worland, completing a dream of their late father’s. Northern Wyoming News reports 16-year-old Carter Arnold and 13-year-old Bridger Arnold achieved the goal before many do - most scouts earn the ranking when they are 16. And they would have been done earlier if not for COVID.

Northern Arapaho musician Christian Wallowing Bull recently announced that he will be opening a concert for nationally touring indie musician Chelsea Wolfe. County10 reports the show will be on March 23 in Salt Lake City.

Two University of Wyoming Union employees received awards at a regional college union conference. Taylor Noland of Worland received the Outstanding Undergraduate Student award. She represented the Student Organizations and Entertainment Office. The Rodie-Keintz New Professional Award went to Associate Director of Union Operations Quinn Marquardt GrandPre.

And the chocolate raspberry cookie at Bake Me Vegan in Teton Village has been named to PETA’s Top 10 Favorite Festive Vegan Cookies. Bake Me Vegan will receive a framed certificate and bragging rights for the holiday season.