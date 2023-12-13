LeRoy Foster, 'Detroit's Michelangelo,' honored in largest show of his work ever

What started as a museum show about Black realist painters in Detroit has turned into a search for a forgotten artist who paved the way decades earlier. LeRoy Foster was known as ‘Detroit’s Michaelangelo,’ a groundbreaking, openly gay artist who died relatively unknown. The next generation of painters are working to make sure he gets his due with the largest show of Foster’s work ever.

