Friday, November 10

Douglas photographer Ron Hayes recently fulfilled a lifelong dream when he traveled to the Arctic. The Douglas Budget reports he led a team of photographers to photograph the wildlife, especially the polar bears. Soon after, he traveled to the “Polar Bear Capital of the World” in Manitoba, Canada, and was able to get some more once-in-a-lifetime shots.

A Lusk woman competed in the first ever endurance trail ride at Fort Robinson, Nebraska. The Lusk Herald reports Carla Stroh and her horse, Rabbit, rode the 25 mile long rough trail in just over five hours. They placed 19th out of 30, but Stroh says it’s more about the experience than winning.

The Albany County SAFE Project will better be able to serve the community thanks to a national grant. The Laramie Boomerang reports the organization, which provides shelter for those fleeing domestic violence, received $20,000 from the Mary Kay Ash Foundation. It will mostly be used for care and renovation of the shelter. The SAFE Project is the only nonprofit in Wyoming to receive funding from the foundation this year.

And according to jewelry brand Shane Co., Wyoming’s favorite Taylor Swift album is “Lover,” based on Google Trends data.