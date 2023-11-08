Sheridan College Brass Ensemble and Symphony Band perform their first concert of the season

The sounds of an anvil to an operatic solo filled Kinnison Hall at the Whitney Center for the Arts in Sheridan on Sunday, Oct. 29. In Sheridan College’s first show of the season, the Sheridan College Brass Ensemble and Symphony Band performed something for everyone.

“The unique thing about our ensembles is a really vibrant community that combines students with community musicians, said Dr. Eric Richards, Director of Bands and Jazz Studies at the school. “Many of the community musicians are either active or retired music educators, so they really level the group with a lot of really great experience and musicianship.”

The performance began with a trombone choir and brass quintet. The Symphony Band concluded the concert with a variety of musical pieces. “Jazz Fanfare” by Hugo Mentenegro takes elements of jazz big band and combines it with classical symphony, creating an exciting opener for the group. They also played Gustav Holst’s “Second Suite in F Major”. This four movement piece was inspired by folklore and includes an anvil in the percussion part. Another piece that was played includes Richards’ own transcription of “Nessun Dorma”, from Giacomo Puccini’s famous opera, “Turandot”.

“We perform music at a very high level, so I think music lovers in the community will enjoy it,” Richards said. “I really think that local high school musicians who want to get motivated about what is possible in a large wind ensemble and what is possible with a chamber brass group, I think they would really get excited about hearing something like this.”

He added that the season will be varied.

“From students to music lovers, there will be something for everybody, he said.

This performance kicked off the music department’s season. A schedule of events can be found on the department’s website.