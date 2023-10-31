What does international law say about Israel-Hamas war

We’re watching the nearly unimaginable suffering in Israel and Gaza. First came the killings of 1,400 men, women and children in Israel and the capture of more than 230 others. Then Israel responded with unrelenting bombings that have killed an estimated 8,000 Palestinians, as well as limiting the entry of humanitarian aid into the region. There have been massive displacements, trauma and anguish.

All of these instances raise the question: Are these actions legal during war? What do the Geneva Conventions say? What do terms like “collective punishment” mean?

Here & Now host Robin Young talks to Yale University international law professor Oona Hathaway, who is also director of the school’s Center for Global Legal Challenges.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

