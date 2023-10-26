© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Thursday, October 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM MDT

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” has visited another Wyoming restaurant. Oil City News reports the Food Network show filmed at Sitti’s Table in Cody. The episode debuted last Friday. The team was also invited to cook on another of Guy Fieri’s shows, “Guy’s Family Road Trip,” which will air next summer.

Food Bank of Wyoming has received a donation of more than 13,000 pounds of potatoes. They came from the third annual harvest at the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center near Lingle. The potatoes will be distributed across the state.

A Sheridan resident has launched a new record label. The Sheridan Press reports Shawn Day started Big Horn Records to represent and promote emerging and established “Wyoming-grown” artists. He hopes to one day have a recording studio and even a bar and a coffee shop where local artists can perform.

Steven W. Horn’s book “Yesterday Calling” has been named a Distinguished Favorite by the NYC Big Book Award. The Cheyenne Post reports the Wyoming author’s book beat out worldwide competition. It also won the Readers' Favorite International Book Award Contest's Honorable Mention Award.

