© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

What the Writer's Guild won in the new deal with studios

Published September 28, 2023 at 7:33 AM MDT
SAG-AFTRA member John Schmitt, second from right, and others carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix. Hollywood's writers strike was declared over Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production. The actors strike continues in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (Chris Pizzello/AP)
SAG-AFTRA member John Schmitt, second from right, and others carry signs on the picket line outside Netflix. Hollywood's writers strike was declared over Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production. The actors strike continues in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (Chris Pizzello/AP)

After nearly five months of picketing, major Hollywood studios and the Writers Guild of America have reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year film and television contract. The deal covers a lot of what writers were fighting for: higher wages and residual payments, minimum staffing for writers’ rooms, and protections against the use of artificial intelligence.

We dive into the details of this proposed agreement with Los Angeles Times reporter Ryan Faughnder.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.