© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Libya death toll rises with the number expected to keep climbing

Published September 15, 2023 at 6:52 AM MDT
Overturned cars lay among other debris caused by flash floods in Derna, eastern Libya, on Sept. 11, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)
Overturned cars lay among other debris caused by flash floods in Derna, eastern Libya, on Sept. 11, 2023. (AFP via Getty Images)

The death toll from the recent deadly flooding in Libya has continued to climb. Adding to the confusion is the different numbers being announced by the country’s two rival governments and other national governing bodies.

The United Nations has also weighed in saying many of those who have died could have been spared if a better planning and warning system had been enacted.

Al Jazeera’s Malik Traina speaks to host Peter O’Dowd from Tripoli while he waits to gain access to the affected areas.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.